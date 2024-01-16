Kyrgyzstan stresses country's key role as bridge between Europe and Asia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 16. Kyrgyzstan plays a crucial role as a bridge between Europe and Asia, Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers, said, Trend reports.

He conveyed this insight during a meeting with Vice President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, in Bishkek. Japarov informed the VP of the European Commission about significant infrastructure projects in the country, such as the construction of the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway.

The Chairman emphasized the dynamic development of collaboration between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union, both at the interregional and bilateral levels in 2023. He noted that another meeting of leaders from Central Asian countries and the EU took place over the previous year, along with the first official visit of European Council President Charles Michel to Kyrgyzstan.

"It's gratifying that 2024 begins with a high-level meeting with our European partners. I am confident that this aligns with the tasks set by our leaders during the Central Asia-EU Summit in June 2023 in Cholpon-Ata," he said.

Margaritis Schinas, in turn, expressed gratitude to Kyrgyzstan for the hospitality and warm reception. He emphasized a commitment to furthering the development and strengthening of bilateral relations in mutually beneficial directions.