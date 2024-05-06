EU sees Middle Corridor as viable alternative for transit cargo transportation from China - ambassador (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) is a viable alternative for transit transportation of cargo between China and Europe, Kestutis Jankauskas, EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan, told Trend.

"Kazakhstan is at the crossroads between Europe and Asia, the European Union and China. The majority of land cargo between China and the EU transits Kazakhstan. For decades, many of these trade flows went through the Northern Route via Russia. Since Russia started the war against Ukraine and the EU introduced sanctions against Russia, some companies have been shifting their logistic operations away from countries under sanctions. This gave a boost to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. It offers a viable alternative for the trade between the EU and Central Asia, as well as for transiting cargo between China and Europe faster than by sea," he said.

As the Ambassador pointed out, according to several studies, there is a huge potential to at least triple the traffic through this corridor by 2030.

"This would help to better connect Kazakhstan to the global economy and contribute to economic growth in the region. Kazakhstan is working on several projects simultaneously to provide better services along the Middle Corridor," he noted.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.