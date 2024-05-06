Federation of European Sports Capitals and Cities nominates Azerbaijan's Baku as sports capital of world for 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The Federation of European Sport Capitals and Cities has selected Baku as the Sport Capital of the World for 2026, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The international organization has confirmed Baku's candidacy in an official letter sent today.

Exemplary actions taken to strengthen public health in Azerbaijan, existing sports infrastructure following high standards, and popularization of sports were highly appreciated.

Additionally, an official ceremony for the presentation of Baku as the Sports Capital of the World for 2026 is planned to be held at the end of next year in the European Parliament in Brussels (Belgium).

