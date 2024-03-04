UN Assistant Secretary-General to hold high-level consultations in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 4. Ivana Živković, Assistant Secretary-General of the UN and Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) of the UN Development Programme (UNDP), embarked on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan to engage in consultations with the country's leadership, Trend reports.

According to the UNDP, during her visit from March 3 to 6, Živkovićis is scheduled to hold discussions with prominent government officials, representatives from international organizations, and civil society stakeholders. The focus will be on priority areas for UNDP support to expedite and integrate solutions towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

Scheduled meetings include discussions with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the Vice-Speaker of the Parliament, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Additionally, Živković will participate in the presentation of the UNDP's proposal for comprehensive development in the Batken region. This will emphasize the importance of a complex approach to development, driven by the changing nature of development. Traditional sectoral approaches are deemed ineffective in tackling complex challenges.

Moreover, the regional director will participate in discussions on the concept of a nature conservation trust fund and its potential to provide sustainable financing for key conservation initiatives in Kyrgyzstan. She will also explore partnership opportunities to support the preservation of biodiversity and ecosystems.

Živković is set to visit the Osh and Batken regions, where discussions on current collaboration and future prospects will take place. These engagements will involve meetings with local authorities, partners, and beneficiaries to witness firsthand the outcomes of implemented UNDP initiatives addressing climate change, social cohesion, and economic empowerment.

Furthermore, she will engage with female leaders in the fields of climate and energy, stakeholders from the private sector, development partners, and scientific communities.

It was noted that the visit underscores the UNDP's commitment to fostering sustainable development partnerships and advancing the SDGs agenda in Kyrgyzstan.