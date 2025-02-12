Kyrgyzstan boosts cargo transportation by air

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 12. Air freight travel in Kyrgyzstan saw a substantial boost in 2024, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee, Kyrgyzstan transported 44,800 tons of cargo by air in 2024, which is three times more than the 13,900 tons transported in 2023.

The total cargo turnover by air transport in Kyrgyzstan during the reporting period amounted to 252.3 million tonne-kilometers, a 9.2 percent increase compared to 2023.

The overall volume of cargo transported by all types of transport in 2024 reached 54.066 million tons, which is an increase of 3 million tons (5.9 percent) compared to 2023.

The volume of cargo transported by other modes of transport is as follows:

- By road: 44.394 million tons;

- By rail: 9.184 million tons;

- By pipelines: 442,800 tons;

Additionally, the total cargo turnover in Kyrgyzstan during the reporting period amounted to 3.1 billion tonne-kilometers, which is six percent higher than in 2023.