Turkmenistan acquires minibuses from Japan

2 January 2018 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Twenty Toyota Hiace minibuses have started to operate on the routes most popular among Ashgabat residents, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

The next-generation minibuses will operate on the Ashgabat-Anau route. On Wednesdays, Thursdays and weekends, they will carry citizens who travel from different parts of Ashgabat to Altyn Asyr, the largest market of the Turkmen capital.

There is a plan to increase the travel frequency of new vehicles by opening the Ashgabat-Abadan route as well as the routes to the eastern bazaar from large residential areas of the capital.

