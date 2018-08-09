Turkmenistan applies for inclusion of unique natural sites in UNESCO World Heritage List

9 August 2018 09:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 9

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen officials met with Director of the UNESCO Cluster Office in Tehran Esther Kuisch Laroche at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

According to the message, the parties discussed the issues related to the holding of the meeting of the coordinating committee on the serial World Heritage Nomination of the Silk Roads in Ashgabat in November 2018.

Turkmenistan continues to prepare a number of initiatives and proposals to include not only new historical and cultural values ​​in the UNESCO World Heritage List, but also unique natural sites of the country.

Turkmenistan’s unique historic-cultural monuments such as Ancient Merv, Kunya Urgench and Ancient Nisa were included to the UNESCO World Heritage List earlier.

At this stage, the work is being carried out to include Akhal-Teke horse breeding in this list, while the Koytendag ecosystem and the Badkhyz State Nature Reserve - in the UNESCO Natural Heritage List.

