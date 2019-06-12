Ambassador: Azerbaijan is close strategic partner of Turkmenistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Azerbaijan is important strategic partner of Turkmenistan, and today the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations are at a high friendly level, Turkmen Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mekan Ishanguliyev said, Trend reports.

Ishankuliyev made the statement at a round table in Baku dedicated to the first Caspian Economic Forum.

The Ambassador stressed that the cooperation between the two countries is actively developing in different spheres, especially in the field of transport and logistics.

“We are implementing a number of the projects with Azerbaijan related to the Caspian Sea; in particular, there is a project of creating the Afghanistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia transport corridor with the access to Europe,” Ishanguliyev added.

“Last year, a cargo was transited from Afghanistan,” he said. “Then the cargo was transported through Turkmenistan to the Alat port [in Azerbaijan] to be then supplied to Europe.”

“Twenty documents on cooperation were signed between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan during the Azerbaijani President’s visit to Turkmenistan in 2018, and seven of them directly concern the cooperation in the Caspian Sea,” Ishanguliyev stressed.

“There is another Caspian Sea-Black Sea project, which is important for Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan,” he said. “Other Caspian countries are also interested in its implementation.”

He emphasized that the upcoming first Caspian Economic Forum, to be held on August 12 in Turkmenistan’s Avaza national tourist zone, is under preparation.

The date of the first forum of the Caspian countries coincides with the Day of the Caspian Sea.

The forum agenda will cover a wide range of issues that shall form the basis of promising areas of cooperation between the participating countries.

