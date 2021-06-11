Turkmen-Japanese consultations of Afghanistan were held

On June 11, 2021, a meeting of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev with the Special Representative of Japan for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Ambassador Katsuhiko Takahashi was held via videoconferencing, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties expressed the standpoints of Turkmenistan and Japan on Afghan issues. It was stated that the situation in Afghanistan continues to be in the centre of attention of the international community and is directly related to the security and stability level on the regional and international level.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev once again confirmed the assuredness of Turkmenistan in that the process of reestablishment of peace in Afghanistan can be carried out only through the political-diplomatic means, involvement of Afghanistan in the processes of world economy and humanitarian assistance.

Ambassador Katsuhiko Takahashi noted that the Japanese side supports the position of Turkmenistan on the given matter and highly appraises the energy and transport projects implemented in Afghanistan with the assistance of Turkmenistan, including the initiatives of humanitarian scope. The Special Representative also confirmed that Japan is going to provide financial support worth millions of dollars to Afghanistan during the period of 2021 – 2024 for the development of the country and its humanitarian needs.

The diplomats exchanged views regarding further development of the situation in Afghanistan and agreed to continue active dialogue for the search of reasonable forms of cooperation for assisting the country.