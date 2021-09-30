EU Special Representative for Central Asia to visit Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

Trend:

EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala will visit Turkmenistan to discuss prospects for promoting regional and bilateral dialogue, Trend reports, referring to the letter from the President of the European Council Charles Michel to the President of Turkmenistan, published in today's issue of the newspaper "Neutral Turkmenistan".

It is expected that Hakala will also take part in the International Conference on Neutrality, which is scheduled in Turkmenistan in December.