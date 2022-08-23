Turkmenistan plays important role in development of transport corridors - IRU (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Turkmenistan plays an important role in the successful development of international transport corridors, a source in the International Road Transport Union (IRU) told Trend.

"The support of the Government of Turkmenistan will be essential for the successful development of international transport corridors, in particular the "Lapis Lazuli" сorridor, in order to further ensure regional connectivity, prosperity and ultimately peace," said the source.

Moreover, in order for this to happen, all countries located along these routes must coordinate cross-border issues at the global and regional levels.

"At the same time, these countries need to move faster to the digitalization of transport documents and procedures, as well as use best practices and global standards to solve other problems when crossing borders. It will also strengthen Turkmenistan's role as a trade and transit hub in the region," IRU said.

Furthermore, the organization stressed that Turkmenistan and IRU have been cooperating fruitfully for more than two decades since the country joined the International Road Transport (TIR) Convention in 1996.