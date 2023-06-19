Turkmenistan ready to consider Hungary's proposals for production of hydrogen from gas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Turkmenistan is ready to consider Hungary's proposals for the production of hydrogen from natural gas, Trend reports.

According to the official source Turkmenistan, this opinion was expressed by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting in Ashgabat with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Berdimuhamedov noted that the production of hydrogen from natural gas is currently a promising and very popular direction.

In this regard, he suggested instructing the relevant state structures of the two countries to prepare a list of measures to establish cooperation in the energy sector.

Turkmenistan ranks among the world's leading countries in terms of oil and gas reserves. The country pays great attention to the construction of oil and gas processing plants, as well as the export of energy resources to world markets.

Meanwhile, according to the Turkmen Turkmengaz State Concern, the country's hydrocarbon resources are estimated at more than 71 billion tons of oil equivalent, of which more than 20 billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.