Turkmenistan records rapid growth in textile production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The figures for textile production in Turkmenistan exhibited growth during the period of January through May this year, surpassing the levels recorded during the same period in 2022, Trend reports.

According to official data, this was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdaev at a government meeting.

He noted that during the reporting period, the volume of products produced by enterprises of the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan, including cotton yarn and fabrics, increased by 4.7 and 10.8 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

The production of clothing and knitwear from January through May 2023 increased by 3 percent, and leather - by 15.5 percent compared to the first 5 months of 2022.

The plan for the manufacture of carpet products at the enterprises of the Turkmen Turkmenhaly State Association has been exceeded by 6.4 percent.

During the meeting, the government reviewed the outcomes of its economic efforts for the first five months of 2023, deliberated on draft documents, and discussed the key objectives for the socio-economic development of the country.