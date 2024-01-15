Turkmenistan expresses support for China's territorial integrity

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 15. Turkmenistan confirms that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the only legal representative of the entire territory of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan said, Trend reports.

The Ministry states that Turkmenistan, which has the internationally recognized status of permanent neutrality, implements its foreign policy in strict accordance with the norms of international law.

"In this regard, based on the UN Charter, one of the basic principles of which is respect for the territorial integrity of states, Turkmenistan declares its firm support for the principle of 'one China' and confirms that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing the whole of China," the message says.

Taiwan, which Beijing considers one of the provinces of the People's Republic of China, held elections on January 13 for the head of the administration and members of the island's parliament. The current deputy head of administration, representative of the Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, won the elections - he received 40.05 percent of the votes. Chinese authorities said Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party does not represent public opinion.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel