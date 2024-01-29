Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan increases electricity production, IEA says

Turkmenistan Materials 29 January 2024 03:53 (UTC +04:00)
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 29. Electricity production in Turkmenistan increased by 2.7 percent year-on-year from January through November last year, Trend reports.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that Turkmenistan currently exports power to Afghanistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

The IEA said that Turkmenistan began exporting power to Kyrgyzstan in August 2021, with supply reaching 1.6 TWh by 2023.

Furthermore, the paper states that in October 2022, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan agreed to raise electricity supplies to 4 TWh per year, potentially improving Uzbekistan's electrical supply security.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively expanding its energy complex, emphasizing on the growth of power generation.

The expansion of energy infrastructure, modernization of power plants, and integration into international energy grids are emerging as critical steps to ensure stability and generate opportunities for electricity exports.

