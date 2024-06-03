Turkmenistan plans to open number of new water treatment plants

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 3. Turkmenistan plans to open a number of new water treatment plants by the end of this year, Trend reports.

This was stated by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, speaking on May 22 at the opening of a water treatment plant in Bagtyyarlyk district of Ashgabat city with a capacity of 150,000 cubic meters of water per day.

He noted that water treatment plants supplied with modern equipment are being put into operation in all regions of the country, adding that one of them was recently opened in the village of Yashlyk in the Ak Bugdai district of the Ahal region with a total capacity of 30,000 cubic meters per day.

"This year, it is also planned to commission several more water treatment plants with a daily capacity of 30,000 cubic meters in Tejen city in the Ahal region, 20,000 cubic meters in the Esenguli district, 30,000 cubic meters in the city of Kizilarvat in the Balkan region, 20,000 cubic meters in the Takhtabazar district, and 25,000 cubic meters in the Turkmenkali district of the Mary region," the president stressed.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan pays unflagging attention to improving approaches to water resources management and protection, creating additional water reserves, improving the water supply of cities and villages, and increasing the capacity of reservoirs, river capacity, irrigation, and collector networks.

For these purposes, specialized projects are being implemented, and specialized machinery and equipment with the latest modifications are being purchased for the industry.