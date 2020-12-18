Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 18

Uzbekistan 18 December 2020 09:57 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for December 18 in Uzbekistan increased to 75,675, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 72,961 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 612 have died.

At the moment, 2,102 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients.

In particular, 103 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 26 cases in the Tashkent region, three cases in the Andijan region, two cases each in Kashkadarya, Jizzakh regions, and one case was revealed in the Karakalpakstan Republic.

From October 1, all border crossing points in Uzbekistan are opened for road, rail, and air transport.

Under the instructions of the President of Uzbekistan, unlimited movement of vehicles, as well as local air and rail travel in Uzbekistan, was resumed since August 15, 2020. Also, from August 17, 2020, Tashkent resumed public transportation.

The activities of preschool educational organizations and general education schools in a traditional and remote form is allowed from September 2020 in accordance with the opinions of parents and proposals of local councils of deputies.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transportation.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband, and grandson also tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

