Uzbekistan's Samarkand joins EBRD's Green Cities program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Samarkand has become the first Uzbek city to enhance sustainable development planning by joining flagmanship Green Cities program of the European Reconstruction and Development Bank (EBRD), Trend reports referring to Gazeta.uz online newspaper.

According to the source, joining the program worth 3 billion euro will contribute to Uzbekistan’s objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Uzbek city became the 48th member of the program, which was officially enshrined by signing a memorandum of understanding on June 7, during a visit of the First Vice President of EBRD, Jurgen Rigterink leading a delegation of the bank’s senior management to Uzbekistan from 7 to 9 June 2021.

Joining the Sustainable Development Program, cities will implement an initiating project with the financial support of the EBRD. In the case of Samarkand, this is expected to be an investment in electric buses, and the development of an action plan for ‘greening’ the city, which describes environmentally friendly measures.

Globally, the city accounts for three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions, the message is noted. The EBRD ‘Green Cities’ program, created in 2016, helps each participant city to adapt solutions to its environmental needs through measures aimed at moving towards a lower carbon future.