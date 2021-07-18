Uzbekistan establishes mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

On 17 July, an expanded meeting of the Republican Special Commission on the Fight against Coronavirus was held, during which a decision was made to introduce compulsory vaccination for a number of citizens over 18 years of age, Trend reports citing Usdaily.

Corresponding changes were made to SanPiN No. 0239-07. Immunoprophylaxis of infectious diseases in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to the amendments, a number of people must be vaccinated against coronavirus according to the following schedule:

receive the first dose of the vaccine by 1 September 2021;

receive the second dose of the vaccine by 1 October 2021;

receive the third dose of the vaccine by 1 November 2021.

Mandatory vaccination is established for the following categories of citizens: