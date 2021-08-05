Uzbekistan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug. 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 347,970 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uzbekistan on August 4, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that 270,286 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 57,617 people - the second dose, and 20,067 people received the third dose.

The total number of doses of vaccine against coronavirus infection used in Uzbekistan as of August 4 amounts to 8,666,096. The number of fully vaccinated people in Uzbekistan reached - 1,279,069.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

The vaccination in Uzbekistan is carried out simultaneously with three AstraZeneca preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, Sputnik V - two doses.

Earlier it was also reported that the US has provided Uzbekistan with 3 million 60 doses of Moderna coronavirus vaccine as a grant.

