Uzbek Ministry of Health publishes COVID-19 data for Aug. 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Over the past day, 795 new patients have been identified in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health.

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infections in Uzbekistan reached 155,639.

According to the Ministry, 68 new cases occurred in Karakalpakstan,30 in the Andijan region, 16 in the Bukhara region, 21 in Jizzakh region, 20 in Kashkadarya region, 14 in the Navoi region,23 in the Namangan region, 68 in the Samarkand region, 25 in Syrdarya region, 28 in Surkhandarya region, 85 in Fergana region, 33 in the Khorezm region and 115 in the Tashkent region.

In the capital city of Tashkent, 231 people with coronavirus were identified among citizens.

Moreover, over the past day, 660 patients were cured, 142 patients of them were in Tashkent.

Overall 147 903 people were cured, bringing the recovery rate to 95 percent.

Furthermore, 5 patients with coronavirus died, amounting to the number of deaths from the disease to 1075 people.

