GDP of Uzbekistan in 2021 to grow by 6.1% - IMF

The growth of the economy of Uzbekistan in 2021 will be 6.1%. This is predicted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

It should be noted that the IMF has improved its previous forecast for the growth rate of the economy of Uzbekistan from 5% to 6.1%.

The IMF experts expect that in 2022 the GDP of Uzbekistan will grow by 5.4%. Earlier, the IMF predicted that the growth of the economy of Uzbekistan in 2022 will be 5.3%.