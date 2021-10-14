GDP of Uzbekistan in 2021 to grow by 6.1% - IMF

Uzbekistan 14 October 2021 22:15 (UTC+04:00)
GDP of Uzbekistan in 2021 to grow by 6.1% - IMF

The growth of the economy of Uzbekistan in 2021 will be 6.1%. This is predicted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

It should be noted that the IMF has improved its previous forecast for the growth rate of the economy of Uzbekistan from 5% to 6.1%.

The IMF experts expect that in 2022 the GDP of Uzbekistan will grow by 5.4%. Earlier, the IMF predicted that the growth of the economy of Uzbekistan in 2022 will be 5.3%.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Lebanese army arrests nine people after Beirut violence
Lebanese army arrests nine people after Beirut violence
First consignment of gas sent to Afghanistan via Yazdan Border Market
First consignment of gas sent to Afghanistan via Yazdan Border Market
Kazakhstan decreases petroleum gas export to Hungary amid global pandemic
Kazakhstan decreases petroleum gas export to Hungary amid global pandemic
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
GDP of Uzbekistan in 2021 to grow by 6.1% - IMF Uzbekistan 22:15
Lebanese army arrests nine people after Beirut violence Arab World 22:08
First consignment of gas sent to Afghanistan via Yazdan Border Market Iran 21:30
Azerbaijani serviceman becomes martyr as result of Armenian terror attack - MoD Politics 20:55
Several banks in Azerbaijan suspend accepting USD banknotes via ATMs Finance 20:29
Azerbaijan awards servicemen who took part in peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan (PHOTO) Society 20:00
Kazakhstan decreases petroleum gas export to Hungary amid global pandemic Business 18:51
Kazakhstan 7M2021 trade with Austria up y-o-y Business 18:51
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy pipe materials Tenders 18:49
Maersk shipping explains cargo turnover decrease in Georgia Georgia 18:48
Trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian FMs held in Minsk Politics 18:39
Zangezur Corridor to provide shortest land route from Asia to Europe - Deputy Minister Economy 18:39
Azerbaijan talks services to be provided in modular hospital in Shusha city (PHOTO) Society 18:39
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC extends tender to buy spares Business 18:05
Passenger transportation via railways on the rise in Kazakhstan Transport 18:04
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil export to Italy Economy 18:01
Azerbaijan, Russia actively developing non-cash transfers Economy 18:01
SOCAR boosts petrochemicals’ exports by almost 90% Oil&Gas 17:58
Azerbaijan’s Land Forces Commander meets his Turkish counterpart (PHOTO) Politics 17:46
Kazakhstan's retail trade volumes increase slightly Business 17:45
Armenia destroyed 95 percent of historical, cultural monuments in Karabakh - Azerbaijani minister Society 17:42
Azerbaijan almost doubles gas exports Oil&Gas 17:37
SOCAR increases oil and gas production in Q3 2021 Oil&Gas 17:25
Saudi energy minister dismisses calls for extra OPEC+ barrels Arab World 17:13
Uzbekneftegaz receives gas flow from two wells Oil&Gas 17:13
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall sharply last week; producer prices increase in September US 17:12
Kazakhstan resumes grain, flour exports by railway to Afghanistan Kazakhstan 17:12
Shekel gains ahead of September CPI reading Israel 17:05
AZAL may Replenish its Fleet with New Boeing 787 Dreamliners Society 16:50
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:46
EBRD supporting dev’t of Kazakhstan’s energy infrastructure Oil&Gas 16:42
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses results of foreign currency auction Finance 16:40
Russia ready to consider EU applications for additional gas supplies — Novak Russia 16:39
Azerbaijan confirms 1,448 more COVID-19 cases, 847 recoveries Society 16:39
Georgian president arrives in Switzerland as part of busy schedule Georgia 16:20
Azerbaijan, US venture fund agree to co-op in innovations, high technologies ICT 16:17
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold meeting in Minsk (PHOTO) Politics 16:13
SOCAR, Sonatrach to revise co-op Oil&Gas 16:10
Azerbaijan intercepts UAV of illegal Armenian armed detachments (PHOTO) Politics 16:05
Siemens intends to participate in modernization of railway technologies in Uzbekistan Transport 15:57
Georgia increases funding for several ministries for 2022 Georgia 15:52
Russian oil production in October to total 9 mln barrels per day Russia 15:51
Azerbaijan's Astara executive power to engage road overhaul services via tender Tenders 15:51
World’s top 10 gas exporters reduce supplies Oil&Gas 15:40
Azerbaijan, LUKOIL discuss alternative energy projects Economy 15:39
All of South Caucasus to benefit from opening of transport communications - Azerbaijani FM Politics 15:23
EU gas reserves down by 10% over decade Oil&Gas 15:19
Siemens eyes development of roadmap for cooperation with Uzbekistan (Exclusive) Business 15:04
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 14 Society 14:54
Iran’s Dorud TPP boosts electricity generation Oil&Gas 14:52
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 14:51
Siemens talks localization of electrical production in Uzbekistan Business 14:50
Exports from Iran’s North Khorasan Province soar Business 14:48
Azerbaijan sees significant increase in turnover of new generation online cash registers Economy 14:45
Deadly shooting rocks Beirut as tensions over blast probe erupt Arab World 14:44
Turkmenistan, Iran to open land borders Turkmenistan 14:20
Heads of Azerbaijani, Turkish Security Councils to discuss Shusha declaration in Ankara Politics 14:17
IMF forecasts highest economic growth in region for Georgia Georgia 14:09
Renewables may cut 80% of carbon emissions from maritime shipping Oil&Gas 14:06
Georgia to become leading country in ecotourism sector - minister Georgia 13:55
Russia welcomes recent meeting between religious leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia Politics 13:43
Turkmenistan to organize regular cargo flights to number of countries Turkmenistan 13:39
Russia consistently advocates strict observance of all provisions of trilateral agreements on Karabakh - MFA Politics 13:32
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Anzali port down Transport 13:32
EU has tools to address rising prices in short term Oil&Gas 13:24
Georgia names TOP-3 largest companies in its aviation sector Georgia 13:09
Early voting in presidential election starts in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:00
Israeli VC firm Vintage closes $812m in two new funds Israel 12:55
Spain September final CPI at 4.0%, the fastest pace in 13 years Europe 12:53
Final round of “AZERCELL CUP” programming competition among schoolchildren held (PHOTO) Society 12:52
UAE, South Korea agree talks on trade deal Arab World 12:50
Minister of Youth and Sports visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO) Society 12:49
Azerbaijan’s huge gas reserves in Caspian can come into play under certain conditions – minister Oil&Gas 12:45
Azerbaijan eyes to more than double apples export to Russia – Food Safety Agency Economy 12:42
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank selecting partners to ensure cybersecurity of banking products Economy 12:40
Iran to make investment into gas fields in Fars Province Oil&Gas 12:38
Taliban to visit Russia next week to take part in talks on Afghanistan Russia 12:33
Azerbaijan exceeds forecast for state budget revenues from tax service Economy 12:24
Iran to lift ban on Xiaomi phone imports Business 12:05
Income of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan from cargo, passenger transportation revealed Transport 12:03
Iran looks to improve maritime trade Transport 11:59
Iran's tobacco exports to CIS countries increase Business 11:55
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 14 Uzbekistan 11:51
EBRD to assist Uzbekistan in conducting first swap operation Finance 11:50
Azerbaijani oil decreases in price Oil&Gas 11:49
SOCAR details on corporate strategy by 2035 Oil&Gas 11:45
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 14 Georgia 11:35
Iran’s CBI shares data on balance of bank loans Finance 11:32
Azerbaijan eyes implementing new project to clean up rivers of Karabakh Society 11:31
Azerbaijan to provide additional gas supplies to Turkey from 2023 Oil&Gas 11:30
Oil production volumes down in Kazakhstan over 9M2021 Oil&Gas 11:09
Uzbekistan Stock Exchange to assign rating to companies Finance 11:04
JOCAP updates on fabrication of topside modules for Absheron gas field Oil&Gas 10:55
Central Bank of Iran unveils amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:53
Kazakh oilfield construction company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 10:46
Hapoalim in talks to buy El Al Frequent Flyer Club stake Israel 10:45
JOCAP announces planned works for Absheron project Oil&Gas 10:41
Lower prices for energy resources to negatively impact economy – Kazakhstan’s Ecology Ministry Kazakhstan 10:31
Growing gas demand in Europe may accelerate TAP’s expansion Oil&Gas 10:28
Azerbaijan spreads document following summit dedicated to anniversary of NAM Politics 10:28
All news