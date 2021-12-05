Uzbekistan shares data on interest expenses of banking sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Interest expenses of the banking sector of Uzbekistan increased by 34.1 percent from January through October 2021, compared to the same period last year (18.6 trillion soums, or $1.7 billion), reaching 25 trillion soums ($2.3 billion), Trend reports via the Uzbek Central Bank.

During this period, the interest income of Uzbek banks increased by 27.6 percent compared to the same period in 2020 (30.1 trillion soums, or $2.8 billion), reaching 38.5 trillion soums ($3.5 billion).

The interest margin from January through October 2021 amounted to 13.4 trillion soums ($1.2 billion), increasing by 17.2 percent, in comparison with the figure for the corresponding period last year (11.4 trillion soums, or $1 billion).

At the same time, non-interest income reached two trillion soums ($185.9 million), showing an increase of 1.4 trillion soums ($138.5 million), compared to the specified period last year (510 billion soums, or $47.4 million).

Net profit of the banking sector of Uzbekistan from January through October 2021 increased by 11.9 percent compared to the same period in 2020 (4.5 trillion soums, or $425.2 million), reaching 5.1 trillion soums ($476 million).