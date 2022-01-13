Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has confirmed 714 new COVID-19 cases on January 12, 2022, with 228 patients recovering from the disease, and 3 people dying, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

In particular, 387 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 109 people in the Tashkent region. In other regions: 11 people in the Andijan region, 6 people in Bukhara region, 51 people in the Jizzakh region, 4 people in Navoi, 9 people in Namangan region, 39 people in Samarkand region, 12 people in Syrdarya, 14 people in the Fergana region and 25 people in the Khorezm region.

Up until now, 202,473 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 197,703 of them have recovered. The recovery rate currently stands at 98 percent.

---

