EBRD increases project portfolio volume for Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The current loan portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) projects in Uzbekistan has totaled 2.58 million euros, Trend reports.

Thus, compared to the last report, the Bank's portfolio for the country has increased by over 180,000 euros.

In particular, the EBRD's loan portfolio is calculated for implementation of 84 projects (up by 14 projects since April 2023).

The major part of the portfolio, 77 percent or 1.98 billion euros, focuses on sustainable infrastructure. The remaining 16 percent, in particular, some 422 million euros is directed toward financial institutions, while to industry, commerce, and agribusiness – 184 million euros (7 percent).

In general, the bank has invested more than 4.3 billion euros in 144 projects in Uzbekistan.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the country's leading investor, has been cooperating with Uzbekistan since April 1992. The EBRD in Uzbekistan is aimed at improving the country's investment climate, providing freedom to mass media, promoting women’s entrepreneurship, as well as supporting Uzbekistan's green transition.