Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan note high level of trade, economic co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 10. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a phone conversation with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

According to the administration of the President of Uzbekistan, Tokayev congratulated Mirziyoyev on his convincing victory in the presidential elections, expressing best wishes for further success, well-being, and prosperity.

The progressive development of the strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, in accordance with the agreements reached at the highest level, was particularly highlighted. The volume of mutual trade is increasing, and important investment and humanitarian programs are being successfully implemented.

Great attention is given to advancing joint projects in the sphere of trade and economic cooperation.

During the conversation, current issues on the international agenda and regional cooperation were discussed. The schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events was also deliberated.

Meanwhile, following the early presidential elections held in Uzbekistan on July 9, the candidate from the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businesspeople - the Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP), Shavkat Mirziyoyev, winning the elections, received 87.05 percent of the votes.