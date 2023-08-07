Uzbekistan's automotive industry records varied production trends

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 7. A total of 383 buses were manufactured in Uzbekistan from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

According to the country's statistics agency, this figure is 20.7 percent less compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the automotive sector, a total of 49,458 Chevrolet Cobalt vehicles were produced, showing a slight 0.1 percent increase from the previous year. However, production for Nexia T-250 decreased by 83.7 percent, Gentra by 17.3 percent, Spark by 95.4 percent, and Damas by 2.6 percent.

On the other hand, the production of specialized passenger vehicles experienced a 19.4 percent increase. Additionally, 105,600 automotive engines were produced during the first half of the year, reflecting a 9.2 percent decline from the same period in 2022.

Currently, Uzbekistan's industrial landscape comprises 69,600 manufacturing enterprises, with 11,500 (16.4 percent of the total) located in Tashkent, 7,900 (11.4 percent) in Fergana, 7,100 (10.2 percent) in Tashkent region, 6,200 (9 percent) in Samarkand, and 5,500 (7.9 percent) in Andijan region.