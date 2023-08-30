Uzbekistan's Saneg sees surge in output, investments in 2022

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 30. Sanoat Energetika Guruhi (Saneg), largest private oil and gas company of Uzbekistan, increased its production from 378,000 tons per year in 2019 to 586,000 tons in 2022, Trend reports.

Key investments by the private company, exceeding $750 million, are directed towards the development of both oil and gas sectors.

As part of the exploratory activities on 103 oil fields, Saneg specialists identified areas of gas reservoirs on 78 fields, 33 of which are currently under development.

During the period from 2021 to 2022, the company managed to increase gas production by 3.5 times, from 389 million cubic meters to 1.4 billion cubic meters per year.

The primary growth driver was the implementation of a program to utilize associated petroleum gas released during oil production and preparation. Utilizing flare gas allows redirecting it for the needs of the population through the gas transportation system of "Uztransgaz" JSC.

"For 30 years, associated petroleum gas from the 'Severny Shurtan', 'Shirkent,' and 'Turt-sari' fields was burned in flare installations. The program for the utilization of flare gases envisions eliminating the use of flares and directing gas for preparation through separation and processing in zeolite purification units," said Saneg's Executive Director, Tulkin Yusupov.

The total volume of investments aimed at implementing the flare gas utilization program amounts to $12.5 million.

Saneg currently accounts for about 5 percent of gas production in Uzbekistan. Within the production program until 2026, the company plans to increase gas production to 3 bcm. This increase is primarily planned through the development of the Bukhara-Khiva oil and gas region, with the involvement of modern geological exploration technologies.

"At the moment, drilling ultra-deep wells to identify oil and gas potential in mostly new productive horizons is a promising direction. Conducting 3D large-scale seismic surveys on investment sites of the company, including in the Ustyurt region, is also a priority. With updated data, we can expand our operational activities and take the company to a new level of production capacity," noted Tulkin Yusupov.