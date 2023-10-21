South Korean Sejin launches alternative energy production in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 21. South Korean Sejin G&E Co. Ltd and Uzbekistan founded a Sejin Uz LLC joint venture for the production of alternative energy from landfill gas in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The joint project is aimed at production of alternative energy from landfill gas at the Akhangaran and Maidontol solid waste landfills of Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region with a total production capacity of 16 MW.

The project is said to be implemented from 2023 through 2026 and governed by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change has transferred landfills and associated infrastructure to Sejin G&E Co. Ltd until 2045. This includes buildings for alternative electric energy production from landfill gas, provided for free use, and land areas for overhead power lines, available for rent.

Moreover, the administration of the Tashkent region will ensure the completion of construction and commissioning of a new landfill of household waste on 59 hectares of territory adjacent to the Akhangaran landfill by January 1, 2024, within the framework of the project of Solid waste Management in Tashkent, implemented with the participation of the Asian Development Bank.

The initiative for the project was first put forward within the second Tashkent International Investment Forum (ТIIF-2023) in April, 2023.

During the forum, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Sejin G&E signed an investment agreement worth $55 million for a project on alternative energy production.

South Korea selected Uzbekistan as one of its partner countries to implement demonstration pilot projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions earlier this year.

Minister of Trade of Korea Ahn Duk-geun noted the importance of international cooperation in achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions at the global level, as well as the current policy of South Korea in the field of mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions and cooperation in this direction with partner countries.