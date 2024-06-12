Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 12 June 2024 11:49 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan's Qanot Sharq launches direct flights to Türkiye's Istanbul
Photo: Uzbekistan Airports

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 12. Qanot Sharq Airlines (Uzbekistan) launches regular passenger flights to Türkiye's Istanbul from Uzbekistan's Qarshi and Namangan, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, the flights are operated once a week on Tuesdays on Airbus 321 airplanes.

In addition, the airline will start flights on the route Qarshi - Istanbul - Qarshi on June 13. Flights will also be performed once a week on Thursdays on Airbus 321 airplanes.

Meanwhile, direct regular flights to the Turkish metropolis are performed from eight cities of Uzbekistan - Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Urgench, Nukus, Fergana, Namangan and Qarshi.

