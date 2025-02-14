Uzbekistan, Tajikistan railways discuss freight transit growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 14. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan railway administrations put their heads together to hash out ways to ramp up freight transport volumes, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between the representatives of the Uzbek Temiryulinfratuzilma and a delegation led by the head of the Transportation Organization Service of the Tajikistan Railways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, stakeholders engaged in a dialogue focused on optimizing the throughput and turnaround of railcar logistics at border terminals while also tackling ancillary challenges emerging within the cargo transit ecosystem.



Consequent to the deliberative processes, consensus was achieved regarding the enhancement of collaborative synergies between the two allied administrative entities.

When it comes to the nuts and bolts of bilateral trade turnover, it hit the ground running at $702.7 million in 2024. This is 8.2 percent less compared to the same period last year ($760.9 million in 2023).

Tajikistan has established itself as a key player in Uzbekistan's trading landscape, now positioned within the top 20 partners in terms of bilateral trade.