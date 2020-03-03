Fares increase at Tehran subway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Elnur Bagishov - Trend:

Subway fare will be increased by 25 percent in Tehran, Iran, in the next solar year (beginning from March 21, 2020).

In accordance with the decision made at a meeting of Tehran city municipality, fares at Tehran subway is determined at 15,000 rial (approximately $0.34), while in the suburbs station is 18,000 rials (approximately $0.42), Trend reports quoiting Fars news agency.

For instance, fares for the 60 kilometer-long route from Tehran to Hashgerd city of Alborz province is 50,000 rial (approximately $1.19).

Some proposals are under development to increase fares in other public transportation means in Tehran. Many-fold devaluation recorded in 2018 and followed by strong U.S. sanctions against Iran caused serious economic problems with in the country.