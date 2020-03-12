Iran allocates more funds to fight coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

More than 4 trillion rials (about $ 95.2 million) funds were allocated to the National Headquarters for Fighting coronavirus in Tehran, said Head of the Planning and Budget Organization Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to Nobakht, 5.3 trillion rials (about $126 million) were allocated to the national committee to fight the coronavirus last week.

Nobakht added that so far, 13.5 trillion rials (about $321 million) have been allocated to fight coronavirus.

Organization official said that the government has provided support packages for low-income families to fight the virus. Due to this, the funds will be paid up to March 21.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 10,000 people have been infected, 429 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 3,200 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.