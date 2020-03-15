Iranian Health Insurance Organization receives funds to fight coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Iran's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance's Financial Supervision and Treasury Department Affairs has paid 6 trillion rials (about $142 million) to the Iranian Health Insurance Organization (IRA) in connection with coronavirus, Trend reports citing the ministry.

As much as 600 billion rials (about $14.2 million) were paid to Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

According to the report, Financial Supervision and Treasury department allocated 145 billion rials (about $3.45 million) to Tehran's emergency department and has paid 199 billion rials (about $4.73 million) to Iran's emergency services.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 12,729 people have been infected, 611 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 4.339 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.