Second Iranian oil tanker enters Venezuelan water

According to ‘Marine Traffic’ website, the second Iranian tanker named "Forest" arrived in Venezuelan waters and near Isla Margarita.

Marine Traffic reported that the Iranian tanker is now moving toward Venezuela and the destination port is not still identified.

The speed of the Forrest is about 14.5 knots.

Forest had left Mahshahr port in Iran on March 31.

"First Iranian oil tanker berthed at Venezuela's El Palito port, TankerTrackers.com- an online service which tracks shipments in different geographical areas- reported on Monday," he added.

The Iranian oil tanker had loaded 43 million liters of gasoline from southern Iranian port of Shahid Rajaei in mid-March, TankerTrackers tweeted.

This is the first out of five Iranian oil tankers that has docked at the northern Venezuelan beach despite the US warnings and sanctions.

Satellite images show that the Iranian tanker named "Fortune" is completing its berthing operations while being helped by two Venezuelan tug boats at El Palito refinery.

The Iranian tanker was escorted by the Venezuelan Navy in order to reach the Venezuelan port without facing any incident which might had happened due to the US threats.

Three other Iranian oil tankers are "Faxon", "Petunia" and "Clavel" that are passing Atlantic Ocean to reach Venezuela.