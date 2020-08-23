Iran’s Navy to be equipped with long-ranged cruise missiles

Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that Iran’s Navy will be equipped with new cruise missiles with a range of 1000 km in near future, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Referring to the remarks made by Leader of the Islamic Revolution on developing the missile capability of Armed Forces, he noted that missiles can ensure the security and authority of the country.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran has domestically built Ghader and Ghadir missiles with a range of 300 km.

According to Khanzadi, Iran’s longest-range cruise missile called Martyr Abu-Mahdi with a range of 1000 km will be delivered to the Navy in the near future. He further noted that designing supersonic missiles is a priority for Iran’s Armed Forces.

'Martyr Haj Qasem ballistic missile' and 'Martyr Abu-Mahdi cruise missile' were unveiled on Thursday in a ceremony held via video conference and attended by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

As Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami informed addressing the event, Martyr Soleimani ballistic missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers and Martyr Abu-Mahdi cruise missile has a range of 1,000 kilometers.