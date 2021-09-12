IAEA chief to arrive in Iran today: Envoy
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will arrive in Iran today, Iran's Ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations said on Saturday, Trend reports citing IRNA.
“@rafaelmgrossi will travel to Tehran this afternoon,” Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on his Twitter account.
“He will meet Vice-President and head of the AEOI tomorrow. The two sides will issue a joint Statement,” he further noted.
