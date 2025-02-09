Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 9, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, one currency experienced an upward trajectory and 44 moved down compared to February 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 566,622 rials, and one euro is 585,224 rials, while on February 8, one euro was 589,629 rials.

Currency Rial on February 9 Rial on February 8 1 US dollar USD 566,622 570,887 1 British pound GBP 702,770 707,563 1 Swiss franc CHF 622,793 627,215 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,784 52,172 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,386 50,719 1 Danish krone DKK 78,441 79,035 1 Indian rupee INR 6,464 6,506 1 UAE dirham AED 154,288 155,449 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,836,255 1,849,158 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,123 204,603 100 Japanese yens JPY 374,212 377,258 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,729 73,277 1 Omani rial OMR 1,471,745 1,482,743 1 Canadian dollar CAD 396,439 398,911 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 320,744 322,579 1 South African rand ZAR 30,771 30,986 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,743 15,866 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,840 5,870 1 Qatari riyal QAR 155,665 156,837 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,245 43,578 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 355,303 357,488 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,099 152,237 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,506,973 1,518,316 1 Singapore dollar SGD 418,347 421,384 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 465,239 468,571 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,060 19,171 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 270 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 403,837 406,434 1 Libyan dinar LYD 115,414 116,272 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,746 78,330 100 Thai baht THB 1,672,435 1,687,189 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 127,604 128,748 1,000 South Korean won KRW 389,657 392,494 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 799,185 805,200 1 euro EUR 585,224 589,629 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 111,039 110,360 1 Georgian lari GEL 202,800 205,022 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,787 34,922 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,650 7,701 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 172,938 174,584 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 333,307 335,817 100 Philippine pesos PHP 975,038 982,096 1 Tajik somoni TJS 51,736 52,125 1 Turkmen manat TMT 161,443 163,125 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,583 10,663

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 712,055 rials and $1 costs 689,422 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 692,660 rials, and the price of $1 totals 670,644 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 893,000–896,000 rials, while one euro is about 923,000–926,000 rials.