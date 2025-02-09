Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 9

Iran Materials 9 February 2025 12:52 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 9, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, one currency experienced an upward trajectory and 44 moved down compared to February 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 566,622 rials, and one euro is 585,224 rials, while on February 8, one euro was 589,629 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 9

Rial on February 8

1 US dollar

USD

566,622

570,887

1 British pound

GBP

702,770

707,563

1 Swiss franc

CHF

622,793

627,215

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,784

52,172

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,386

50,719

1 Danish krone

DKK

78,441

79,035

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,464

6,506

1 UAE dirham

AED

154,288

155,449

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,836,255

1,849,158

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,123

204,603

100 Japanese yens

JPY

374,212

377,258

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,729

73,277

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,471,745

1,482,743

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

396,439

398,911

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

320,744

322,579

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,771

30,986

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,743

15,866

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,840

5,870

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

155,665

156,837

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,245

43,578

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

355,303

357,488

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,099

152,237

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,506,973

1,518,316

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

418,347

421,384

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

465,239

468,571

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,060

19,171

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

270

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

403,837

406,434

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

115,414

116,272

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,746

78,330

100 Thai baht

THB

1,672,435

1,687,189

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

127,604

128,748

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

389,657

392,494

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

799,185

805,200

1 euro

EUR

585,224

589,629

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

111,039

110,360

1 Georgian lari

GEL

202,800

205,022

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,787

34,922

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,650

7,701

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

172,938

174,584

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

333,307

335,817

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

975,038

982,096

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

51,736

52,125

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

161,443

163,125

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,583

10,663

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 712,055 rials and $1 costs 689,422 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 692,660 rials, and the price of $1 totals 670,644 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 893,000–896,000 rials, while one euro is about 923,000–926,000 rials.

