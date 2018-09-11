Russia, Turkey, Iran discuss expansion of oil, banking ties – official

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 11

Trend:

The head of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said the country has reached new oil and banking agreements with Russia and Turkey.

"We had constructive bilateral meetings with Russian and Turkish economic officials during the trilateral meeting of Iran, Russia, and Turkey in Tehran on Friday," Abdonnaser Hemmati wrote in a message on social media.

Issues like oil sales, purchasing staple goods, expansion of banking ties, ditching the US dollar in trade between the three countries were among the main topics discussed and agreed upon during the meetings.

The CBI governor added that he plans to pursue the implementation of the agreements in his upcoming meeting with the governor of the Central Bank of Russia in Moscow.

The trilateral summit between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, about the Syrian crisis was held in Tehran on Friday.

Ahead of the summit, the three presidents had held separate bilateral meetings on issues of mutual interest.

