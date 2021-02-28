Iran’s non-oil trade exceeds $65 billion in 11 months

Iran's non-oil foreign trade stood at 134 million tons worth $65.5 billion during the 11 months ending February 18, Trend reports citing Mehr.

According to Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, 103 million tons of commodities worth $31.2 billion were exported, while around 30.8 million tons of goods worth $34.3 billion were imported during the 11-month period.

The country’s non-oil foreign trade during the 11th month (January 20- February 18) reached $6.8 billion, of which $3.14 billion was the share of exports and $3.68 billion was the share of imports.

Iran's top five non-oil export destinations during the 11 calendar months under review were China with $8.1 billion worth of exports, Iraq with $6.8 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over $4.1 billion, Turkey with $2.2 billion, and Afghanistan with $2.1 billion.

The country’s top five exporters were respectively China with $8.8 billion, the UAE with $8.4 billion, Turkey with $3.8 billion, India with $2 billion, and Germany with $1.7 billion worth of imports.

Of the total imported commodities in the mentioned 11 months, around 21.4 million tons worth $11 billion were basic goods.