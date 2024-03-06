Iran keen to offer technical, engineering services in Uzbekistan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Iranian companies are ready to provide technical and engineering services for oil projects in Uzbekistan, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said during a meeting with a delegation headed by Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Owji, Iran is currently cooperating with more than 40 countries in the fields of oil, gas, refining, and petrochemicals.

Owji added that despite the imposition of unilateral sanctions against Iran by the United States, Iran is fully self-sufficient in the oil industry. Iranian engineers can currently drill 6,000-meter oil and gas wells without foreign expertise. Currently, all of Iran's oil and gas fields are being developed by start-up companies.

At the meeting, Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov also stated that Uzbekistan pays special attention to the development of relations with Iran, especially in the oil sector.

''Uzbekistan is aware that Iranian companies have a high level of potential for oil and gas discovery, production, transportation, and refining. Uzbekistan is interested in the Iranian Oil Ministry sharing its experience and technical knowledge with Uzbekistan in fields related to the oil industry," he said.

Mirzamakhmudov indicated that the use of gas and petroleum products in Uzbekistan has increased sharply given the improving economic situation. Therefore, one of the directions of cooperation with Iran's oil industry may be the construction of oil and gas processing plants and the development of gas fields.

The Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan and his accompanying delegation held various meetings in Iran on March 5 to discuss the development of bilateral relations.

