Iran reveals secret document that could reshape nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The famous document called ‘September document’ between Iran and the opposite parties (the US, France, England, Russia, China and Germany) regarding Iran's nuclear program is ready, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, Trend reports.

According to Amir Abdollahian, currently, discussions are being held with the opposite parties, and an agreement has been reached to conduct the discussions within the framework of the mentioned document.

The minister added that last year (2022), negotiations were held for several months in a row, and the result of the negotiations was close to reaching an agreement.

"Indeed, we were a few steps away from the agreement: Perhaps, if there were no protests in the country last fall with foreign intervention, an agreement on the nuclear program would have been reached,” he said.

Amir Abdollahian also pointed out that Iran has never blocked the path of diplomacy. Iran has not taken the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) off the table. Of course, the Iranian side has not yet achieved the goals envisaged as a result of the implementation of the JCPOA.

On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program precipitated the establishment of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany). The US announced its departure from the agreement in May 2018 and implemented sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. To sustain the agreements established as part of the JCPOA, European signatories began in January 2019, and INSTEX, a financial vehicle for continuing trade with Iran, was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it will no longer meet its duties under the pact to sell more than 300 kilograms of uranium, citing the failure of other signatories to do so.

On July 7, Iran announced that it would not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

On September 5 of the same year, Iran announced its commitment to enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in the JCPOA.

On November 5, 2019, Iran announced that it had taken the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

On January 5, 2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within the JCPOA.

