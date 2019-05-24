US sanctions targeting world order: FM Zarif

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasizing importance of consultations with neighboring states said today the US sanctions are targeting world order, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In an interview with IRNA soon after his arrival in Islamabad, Zarif said that the international community has to take practical steps to stop this American aggressive approach.

He said that we are witnessing today how the US with its bullying approach is putting sanctions on Iran and China as well.

He warned that if the international community failed to stop the US from pursuing hegemonic policies, then the world control would go into the hands of those who don’t believe in laws.

Zarif added that international and regional states must play a proactive role for the stability of the region. “Regional states have to stand against the sanctions for their own interests,” he viewed.

The foreign minister said Iran desires stronger ties with Pakistan. He said that developing strong relations with our immediate neighbors is on the top of Iranian foreign policy.

“When I was in Chabahar everybody in Chabahar. the governor of the province as well the people responsible for Chabahar, all of them were insisting that Chabahar and Gwadar are two complementary ports,” he said while responding to a question of IRNA.

“We believe Chabahar and Gwadar complement each other and we can connect Chabahar and Gwadar and then through that can connect Gwadar to our entire rail road system from Iran to north corridor through Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey also,” Zarif said.

The Foreign minister added ‘We have also a project to connect our rail road to Iraq, so I come here with proposals for the government of Pakistan for connection between Chabahar and Gwadar.

FM Zarif arrived in Islamabad on Thursday to hold meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. He is also expected to hold meeting Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost and Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received Zarif at the airport.

About a week ago, Zarif visited Turkmenistan, India, Japan and China and held talks with top officials of the four Asian countries on the US measures to create tension in the region and Iranian commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

