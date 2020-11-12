Iran to inaugurate more health care projects

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.12

Trend:

The Iranian government is expected to inaugurate 1,400 health care projects in the country's health system by May 2021, said the Health Minister.

"In addition to these projects many new health care centers and health training centers would be open until next Iranian year (starts March 21, 2021) that would be a historical record," said Saeed Namaki, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Three hospitals built in three cities of Kerman, Mashhad, and Qom with $140 million, that inaugurated on Thursday and would create a job for 1,180 in the healthcare sector," he added.

" Hospitals in Eslamabad-e Gharb County at Kermanshah Province and other healthcare centers that were damaged by the earthquake were fully reconstructed while several new large hospitals were inaugurated in the region," he noted.

"The number of hospital beds in border provinces is suitable and there are no shortages in the current situation. A total of 14 oxygen concentrators was sent to Kermanshah Province to solve the shortages," Namaki said.

The newly inaugurated hospital in Qom was built by charities in a 19,949 square meters area with 231 beds would create jobs for 500 people. Hasheminejad hospital in Mashhad was built by the University of Medical Science in a 32,500 square meters area with 400 beds. Sina Hospital in the city of Kerman was built by the Ministry of Road and Urban Development in a 13,200 square meters area with 150 beds.