Iran receives third batch of Sputnik V vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.5

Trend:

The third batch of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrived from Russia to Iran on Thursday, said the Spokesman of the Food and Drug Administration of Iran.

"The following cargo includes 200,000 doses of vaccines," said Kianoush Jahanpour, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

Iran's Health Ministry has planned to vaccinate 1.3 million people before the end of the current Iranian year(started March 20, 2020)that would include healthcare workers and vulnerable groups.

Iran and Russia have agreed to jointly produce the Coronavirus vaccine in Iran.