Armenian businessman detained for supplying old, unusable artillery shells

The National Security Service of Armenia has detained the local businessman David Galstyan (known as Patron Davo), accused of supplying old and unusable artillery shells to the Ministry of Defense, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

According to the press office of the service, Galstyan, being the chairman of the board of a company registered abroad, by prior agreement with a director of the same company, in order to steal funds on an especially large scale, they concluded with the Ministry of Defense on the supply of artillery shells for cannons produced in 1983-1986.

However, shells were delivered that didn’t meet the requirements of the concluded agreement, namely, old shells for Czech guns of 1977.

"In terms of tactical and technical characteristics, the delivered shells were significantly inferior to those that were supposed to be supplied. These shells could not be used during combat missions. As a result of the transaction, David Galstyan's company received 523 million drams (about $1.08 million)," said the press office.