6th individual dies of coronavirus in Georgia

Georgia has reported a sixth coronavirus-related death today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Director of the First University Clinic Levan Ratiani said the 83-year-old man who died this morning had several underlying diseases.

Meanwhile, 29 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia since yesterday, increasing the total number of cases to 485.

As of now, a total of 139 people have recovered, while 338 infected individuals remain infected.

Calling on citizens to follow the rules of self-isolation, maintain social distancing an stay home, health officials suppose Georgia will have 'a peak' by the end of this month.

Georgia has extended the state of emergency until May 22 to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. Restrictions on the use of private cars will be in force through April 26.

However, on April 27-28, those who left the cities of Tbilisi, Rustavi, Batumi and Kutaisi will be able to return to their places of registration.