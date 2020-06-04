Georgia reports one new COVID-19 case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

One more case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was confirmed in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected persons to 801, Trend reports citing Georgian media

As reported, four patients recovered in the past 24 hours in the country.

The total number of recovered patients has reached 644, while 13 people died of the virus in the country.

Currently, 2,424 people remain under quarantine, and 304 people are in patient care.

Georgia continues to reopen its economy as the country has maintained a low infection rate so far. All types of product markets, stores, shopping malls, restaurants with outdoor seating areas opened from June 1.

Starting from June 8, restaurants and hotels that have passed the inspections of the Ministry of Health and have the appropriate permits will reopen.