Georgia reports 1,800 new cases of coronavirus

Georgia has reported 1,800 new cases of coronavirus, 489 recoveries and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 735 cases

Adjara - 119 cases

Imereti - 331 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 128 cases

Shida Kartli - 103 cases

Guria - 43 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 151 cases

Kakheti - 116 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 22 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 35 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 17 cases

Some 7,911 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today, while the figure stood at 20,393 on November 28, 2020 when the government imposed further restrictions to curb the spread of the virus until January 31, 2021.

Some 14,839 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country. 8,253 of the 14,839 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,586 were PCR tests.

Georgia has had 233,879 cases of coronavirus since February 2020.

Some 223,276 of the 233,879 individuals have recovered, while 2,666 others have died.

