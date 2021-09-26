Georgia's vaccination rate should rev up, NCDC Head says

The epidemiological situation has improved in Georgia, however, it does not allow us to relax, said the Head of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“Today the country recorded not a few – 1,132 coronavirus cases. We should be careful and observe all the recommendations,” Gamkrelidze noted.

The low vaccination rate worries Gamkrelidze, saying that it should rev up to reach herd immunity.

“The vaccination rate has been dwindling for the last week. The average rate in September topped 20,000 when we expected it over 30,000. To send mobile vaccination teams, we meet with the regional representatives to work on a micro-planning plan aiming to find out how many people can get vaccinated in the villages per day in 90 days,” Gamkrelidze stated.

NCDC Head added that the country has 600,000 doses of the Pfizer jab for now. “As for the booster dose, this issue will be discussed after 40% of the population gets jabbed.”